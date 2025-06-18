Why I believe brave Prince Harry and his family deserve high level security - Yorkshire Post Letters
Prince Harry involved himself in two tours of Afghanistan and thankfully was not injured. The current situation concerning his security is that it has been downgraded to a lower level as he is no longer a working royal.
As far as I am concerned this brave young man and his family deserve a high security level. Sometimes I think those groups of individuals whose decision could well be responsible for life or death are far too much erring on the side of too little danger or risk rather than a considerable degree of danger or risk.
Should the situation not alter radically Prince Harry will feel that he and his family will not be able to visit or stay in the UK in the future.