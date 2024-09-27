Why I believe Sue Gray is justified getting paid more than the Prime Minister - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

I am probably in the minority when I support the case for the Prime Minister's most senior aide, Sue Gray, being paid £170,000, which is over £3,000 more than Sir Keir Starmer as she has a lot more experience in leadership than the Prime Minister (The Yorkshire Post, September 19).

I acknowledge that Sir Keir Starmer was in charge of the Crown Prosecution Service but he was just a 'figurehead' and showed no leadership then as he does now.

It is interesting to read that Sue Gray has upset other more junior Prime Minister special advisers as she is getting value for money from them by asking the right questions, and I can foresee a few of them resigning as they are not up to the job of providing balanced information for the Prime Minister to evaluate and make a decision.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff, Sue Gray. PIC: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

What do this group of special advisors actually do? They advise on special topics/policies like on Education, Environment and Housing etc, but none of them have any real 'ownership' and few of them are around when the policies are implemented and the faults are identified as they are not practical.

We had the exact situation when Dominic Cummings was Boris Johnson's most senior aide who gave himself a salary increase before he resigned after his failure of employing 'weirdo' aides who were to 'think out of the box' and transform the civil service.

Sue Gray has a lot of experience on how government functions when she was one of the most senior civil servants before joining Labour as Chief of Staff.

Sue Gray was selected to investigate Boris Johnson's party gate shenanigans and he got off lightly in my opinion.

So Sir Keir Starmer asked Sue Gray to join him as part of his senior management team and sits in the Cabinet room when it meets every Tuesday morning.