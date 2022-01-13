Why I’m boycotting York over disabled access – Yorkshire Post Letters

Disabled people say they are no longer welcome in the centre of York.

FOR many years my wife and I have visited York before Christmas to buy presents from the excellent independent shops in the city.

We also visit two or three times a year, staying in a hotel at least once during the summer.

It’s also our usual practice to visit in January on my birthday, have a coffee and cake on arrival, do some shopping and then have a meal before we leave.

Not this year or before Christmas. Why? I’m disabled and have to use a mobility scooter to get around.

I park in a car park not on a city street, but in recognition of the severe restrictions City of York Council are imposing on its disabled residents, I will not visit York or spend one penny in the city until the matter is resolved to the satisfaction of the action group of disabled residents.

I read that visitor numbers in the city have dropped by eight per cent. I wonder how many of those people are disabled and have decided to boycott the city as we are obviously not welcome.

From: James Buick, Northallerton.

WHY have Ministers not intervened to uphold the rights of the disabled in York? Wasn’t this supposed to be a legacy of the 2012 Paralympics?