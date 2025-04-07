Why is non-executive pay so high at Yorkshire Building Society? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Gerald Hodgson, Spennithorne, Leyburn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My wife and I are investor members of the Yorkshire Building Society and have just received a booklet, the Annual Review 2024.

A building society has a very simple business model. Nothing wrong in that, and Yorkshire has a proud record in the movement, but it is not difficult. You pay investors one rate of interest and charge mortgagees a higher rate of interest to cover costs and create a modest surplus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I feel it necessary therefore to question why the four executive and 11 non-executive directors took home nearly £5 million last year. This equates to an average of over £1 million per executive director with the chief executive on an eye watering £1.695 million. And eleven (why do they need eleven?) part time non-executives were rewarded with a total of almost another million (£927,000) an average of over £86,000 each, not bad for a part time commitment.

A Yorkshire Building Society branch pictured in 2015. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

Nearly £20,000 a year is paid to the chair of the remuneration committee, just for that task. All members of remuneration committees are on the gravy train themselves and have a vested interest in inflating incomes.