Why is the Government not making developers put solar panels on new homes? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Sue Nicholson, Cheese Lane, Sidmouth.

We must welcome the support from the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England for rooftop solar. They will be as disappointed as I am that the ‘Sunshine Bill’ to oblige housebuilders to install a meaningful number of solar panels on new homes didn’t get through Parliament.

Even more disappointed that this was mainly due to housebuilder lobbyists, wailing that they didn’t have the skills or competence to include this in their projects, despite the cost of a few £1000s being dwarfed by both the £250k average house price or the over 20 per ceny profit margins that housebuilders enjoy.

It’s time for the government to listen politely to lobbyists, but to have the confidence to call it and say ‘I don’t believe that’ more often and forge ahead with these sensible pieces of legislation.