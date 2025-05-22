Why is West Yorkshire Metro being rebranded to Weaver? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: N Hinchliffe, Birchencliffe, Huddersfield.

If there is one thing certain, it's that Labour politicians always know how to use other folks' money, on many occasions frittering it away.

Putting aside the unproven cost and reliability arguments for bringing things under WYCA control, it's unbelievable, yet not surprising, that costs are immediately being heaped on top by rebranding Metro to Weaver.

It appears first port of call is rebranding all the bus stops and, presuming Mayor Brabin is going to follow in the footsteps of that great Labour icon Andy Burnham, she will then be paying to get all the buses repainted instead of gradually bringing in the new colours and logo when buses are replaced.

Tracy Brabin is the Labour Mayor of West Yorkshire. PIC: James Hardisty

Perhaps as a starting point for those whose money is paying for all this, she would like to tell us simple folk how much the work on Bus Stops is going to cost.