Why isn’t Britain imposing its own Entry Exit System checks? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Tim Bradshaw, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield.

On October 12, the EU is going to impose the Entry Exit System (EES) on non-EU citizens, basically aimed at us, UK citizens, and those other countries not in the EU.

Quite a brilliant idea taking fingerprints and photographs at entry so that a database can be set up to hopefully spot non-desirables who are evading capture etc and be brought to justice.

Invasion of privacy would not affect 99 per cent of the law-abiding people. The EES law obviously confirms there would be no invasion of our privacy or Human Rights.

Passengers queue at an airport check-in desk. PIC: Maja Smiejkowska/PA Wire

The question is, why is the UK not adopting the same actions when travellers enter the UK? It seems that once again the UK is bowing to overseas rulings and not looking after our own country instead.

When we travel abroad we normally take out travel insurance to cover any problems that could arise. Why is it that many people coming to the UK do not have any but expect to be treated free of charge on the NHS?