Why it is time to give Covid jabs to all 12 to 15-year-olds – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should 12 to 15-year-olds receive Covid jabs?

I REALLY do hope that the Government decides to vaccinate the 12 to 15-year-old age group as soon as possible.

As an older person who had the vaccine over six months ago, I am convinced it is in this age group where Covid spread occurs rapidly and I avoid young people whenever I go out.

Until all of the population is vaccinated, none of us are safe. Many young people are eager to get the vaccination as they are savvy enough to know that it not only keeps them safer, but that it also helps limit spread to other more vulnerable people.

From: Anne Nightingale, Helmsley.

I AM not against vaccines. Over the years I have received many tried and tested vaccinations for various diseases, including protection for travelling abroad.

I am concerned that, by the time your readers view this letter, a decision will have been made by the Government (against the advice of the JCVI) that children aged 12-15 should receive a Covid 19 vaccine.

This is unprecedented.

These are children who have their whole lives ahead of them, being vaccinated with a substance which has unknown long-term effects on their health.

Is this connected to the WEF (World Economic Forum) and the Great Reset?

I urge all parents to think carefully and please do your own independent research before considering giving permission for your child to be vaccinated.