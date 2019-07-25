Why it was my moral duty to join the Extinction Rebellion protest in Leeds – The Yorkshire Post says

From: Frances Jones, Leeds.

I JOINED the Extinction Rebellion protest last Thursday afternoon and spent most of my time handing out leaflets and talking to members of the public.

A lot of people were very friendly, some expressed enthusiastic support, some wanted to discuss the issues and some wanted to know what they could do to help save the planet from catastrophic warming.

They understood the need to fly less, use our cars less, buy fewer clothes and consumer goods and to reduce our meat and dairy consumption.

Roads were closed in Leeds city centre as a result of the Extinction Rebellion protest.

And to keep up the support for those of our politicians who are backing increased investment in renewable energy and public transport.

The demonstration was deliberately staged at the end of the Neville Street dark arches – the most polluted section of road in Leeds. One person I spoke to said what a joy it was to walk to and from work during the week along a car-free street.

Contrary to what some of your correspondents say, we, in this country, are fortunate to have the right to peaceful protest.

Organisers of large protests and demonstrations inform the police of their intentions and liaise with the police over the plans, keeping both protestors and the public safe from harm.

I hope everyone who saw the colourful boats and banners and creative messages at these protests in different cities around the country will be inspired to do their bit for the planet and for future generations. There is no planet B. Thank you to the organisers of Extinction Rebellion for all your hard work.

From: John Roberts, St John’s, Wakefield.

WATCHING the news coverage of the Extinction Rebellion protest in Leeds, I could not help noticing that slogans had been sprayed with CFC spray paint (very environmentally friendly) on the bridge over the River Aire. This bridge has been mercifully free of mindless graffiti, ironically until now thanks to our no-doubt “woke” friends in ER.

I could not agree more with the letter from David Schofield (The Yorkshire Post, July 20).

As he quite rightly says, these people should go to Tiananmen Square and try it there.

The amount of waste and litter left at Glastonbury was a clear indication that concern for the environment for many is only skin-deep. Oh yes, and who is going to remove that paint from the stonework?