Why it's better to wade into cold water rather than jumping in - Yorkshire Post Letters

In spite of the recent drownings during our recent heatwave, people, especially young males, will continue entering cold water at the seaside, in rivers, lakes and reservoirs.

Bearing this in mind, perhaps I could give them one piece of advice which could save their lives when they enter the water. By far the safest way of entering cold water is to wade into it. When entering the sea we usually have no choice, but inland waters often have ‘jumping in’ points which are more attractive to those who want to enter the water.

Of course when one enters by jumping or diving, the whole of the body is instantly exposed to the sudden drop in temperature, and the resulting shock to the system can be devastating.

Swimmers in a reservoir.

A common reaction is to ‘gasp’, which takes place while the mouth is still under the surface. Panic quickly follows, leading to another gasp.

This intake of water is quickly followed by another, and in a matter of seconds the person is drowning.

The gasp can also take place when wading into cold water, usually when the level reaches the top of the legs, but when it does take place the intake is air.