Why Keir Starmer is clueless with his comments about landlords - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Richard Watson, Adel, Leeds.

I normally enjoy Question Time and topical debates but listening to it left me infuriated and incensed with anger to such an extent it affected getting to sleep. Starmer was asked a question about the problems of saving for a deposit when so much is being spent on rent.

Starmer stated that people pay a huge part of their wages on rents which "are through the roof" and "housing isn’t what it should be”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starmer’s answer was vague with sweeping statements of condemnation. Starmer continued “we have to stop the landlords ripping off tenants" he criticises alleged bidding wars, by constantly saying…. "who will pay more?" saying that landlords are taking advantage…until "people are paying through the roof".

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to a housing development in North West London. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

The constant references to a "bidding war”, is “bingo” for landlords who are “making a fortune” with lots of renters paying "huge deposits" which he wants to stop.

As a local landlord myself – and a Chartered Surveyor and Fellow of the RICS I take great exception to Starmer’s sweeping defamatory remarks.

Firstly, rents are high because demand exceeds supply – this is not the fault of any individual landlord, but more so one of governments of both parties interfering (through regulation, adverse taxation including higher SDLT on acquisition) with the private rented sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interference has made it more and more difficult to be in business and many people I know have sold – hence restricting the rental supply. The government has reduced council housing in some areas – yet ironically, under ‘the right to buy’ legislation some of these same houses are now being offered, by private landlords, back to councils who need accommodation.

If an estate agent is selling a house for a client, they are trying to get the best possible price – but the amount achieved is ultimately down to the market. Likewise, a letting agent acting for a landlord would wish to achieve the best price (rent) for his client, which Starmer fails to understand.

Starmer says landlords are “ripping people off” but, why does he not say that owners selling houses may also be “ripping people off”? The next thing will be rent control which is no more silly than “capital value control” which, for some reason, is never mentioned. Likewise, if I were selling my car, why should I take or accept the first offer – surely like anyone, I would want to sell it for as much as I can, like any business. If there was a great demand for my car – then I would appreciate a “bidding war” – and would be an incentive for me to obtain more to sell – pure economics!! Supernormal profits will attract others to the market – and in the long run, prices will fall as supply increases. Do not interfere with markets – only react and build more houses and make and/or make it easier to buy.

Sweeping comments like “housing isn’t what it should be” is defamatory – damaging to myself and other landlord colleagues - and I am furious. I go to great efforts to ensure my tenants are well looked after in well maintained houses and I bend over backwards to assist them by complying with rent payment instalment alteration requests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad