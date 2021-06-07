Why Keir Starmer owes voters a full apology over Brexit – Yorkshire Post Letters

IT was interesting to read the article by Austin Mitchell (The Yorkshire Post, June 3) taking Labour to task over its attitude to the Brexit result.
This follows a strongly worded apology by Jon Trickett, MP for Hemsworth, who slated the ‘party’ for its abject failure to support the UK’s attempt to obtain a good deal from the EU.
Labour’s poor performance in the last general election, Hartlepool by-election and local elections in recent weeks showed the disdain felt by many Brexit voters against their party.
Perhaps The Yorkshire Post could reissue the apology letter from Jon Trickett and get this countersigned by Keir Starmer and members of his Shadow Cabinet.
They should then combine, with the Government, in negotiating with the EU a proper deal to reflect our significant strengths so that we can work in harmony with our European neighbours.
From: Tom Doyle, Ilkley.
RACHEL Reeves talks a lot of sense in her column (The Yorkshire Post, June 5). What was lacking from was some insight on Labour’s future approach to Brexit and how it would shape future relations with the EU. I look forward to her being more specific in the future.
