News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Why Liz Truss should push to expand grammar schools - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Neal, Oxford Court, Cleethorpes.

By YP Letters
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 10:15 am

Now that Liz Truss has become the third female Conservative Prime Minister, it looks increasingly likely that at long last, the country will see an expansion to the popular grammar school system.

Encouragement is that the Government may back an amendment to the Schools Bill to pave the way for new selective schools.

Liz Truss readily endorsed the establishment of new grammar schools throughout her successful leadership campaign. The Department of Education has benefitted from the appointment of pro-grammar school MPs while Liz Truss has subsequently sent her own daughter to a grammar school.

Most Popular

Pupils in a school classroom.

It is essential that the Conservative Party immediately overturn the unnecessary ban on grammar school expansion imposed by Tony Blair in 1998.

It is also very important to allow new free schools to use academic selection.

With a healthy Commons majority and a grammar school supportive Prime Minister, now is the ideal time to free our excellent grammar schools from hideous restrictions.

Over to you, Liz Truss.

Liz TrussYorkshire PostPrime MinisterSchoolsGovernment