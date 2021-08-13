Why Morrisons staff should still set face mask example – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should Morrisons supermarket staff be still required to wear face masks?

DURING my recent weekly visits to Skipton’s Morrisons, I’ve been struck by the store’s cavalier attitude to customers’ health since the law was changed on Covid-19 pandemic rules.

Apparently, the company now makes wearing masks a ‘personal choice’ for staff – resulting in few staff using masks while customers universally continue to abide by safe practice and wear them.

As masks are mainly to protect others, this shows a company disregard – despite its protestations – for reducing the risk of infection among customers.

Meanwhile, shoppers are cautious and unselfish but aren’t afforded the same ‘personal choice’ to be kept free from the risk of infection.

I have great respect for the supermarkets and all their staff have done to keep the shelves stocked, increase home deliveries, set aside priority shopping times for NHS staff and other key workers as well as adopting new safety procedures during the height of the pandemic.

It is sad to see this change and I urge Morrisons, and any other stores taking a similar approach, to reconsider.

If they do not, all that shoppers can do is vote with their feet.

It would be in their interest.