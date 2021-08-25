Why Morrisons takeover will insult Loan Charge victims over tax double standards – Yorkshire Post Letters

WE ordinary people read of what is happening with Morrisons and wonder what to make of it. Here are my thoughts.
The people bidding for Morrisons see an opportunity to make money.
Their track record is to move ownership overseas, which means that the profits are moved. They will pay very little UK tax (compared with what they are paying now).
Government is telling us (in the context of the Loan Charge) that everyone has to pay their fair share of tax; otherwise the sky will fall in.
Yet, at the same time, they are watching a massive tax avoidance scheme being set up, and doing nothing about it.
From: Sam Willmott, Bingley.
I AM very concerned about the proposed takeover of Morrisons and the complete lack of clarity from the proposed bidders on their future intentions.
Before any bid is put to shareholders, they should be compelled to disclose their proposals with regard to the future of stores, staff – and quality of service.
If that does not happen forthwith, those already worried about Sir Ken Morrison’s legacy will have even more reason to be fearful for the future.
