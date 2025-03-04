Why North Yorkshire Council’s school bus policy is flawed - Yorkshire Post Letters
The refusal of public authorities to reverse ill thought out policies is all too clearly illustrated by the recent actions of the Westminster government.
Unfortunately this syndrome is also apparent in local government. The North Yorkshire Council have decreed that to ‘save money’ pupils will only be able to be transported to the nearest school at public expense.
This plan ignores the realities of geography and will require pupils to be transported in some cases over narrow mountainous roads instead of being transported to the school in their catchment area.
The example of Swaledale and Richmond School is an obvious one but there will be instances all over North Yorkshire where the policy makes no sense, notably, I understand, in Whitby.
Implementation of this policy will result in Richmond School having to reduce its teaching staff and probably its range of courses. And many other schools will be similarly affected to the distress of parents, pupils and teaching staff.
Finally, how on earth is it going to save money? When the bulk of bus costs is the cost of the drivers, how can it be more economical to employ additional buses to Kirkby Stephen, Barnard Castle and Leyburn?
