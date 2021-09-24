Why North Yorkshire unitary council is folly – Yorkshire Post Letters

THE article on Scarborough and Harrogate boroughs seeking to establish town councils under proposals for a single North Yorkshire region amply demonstrates the folly of such an authority (The Yorkshire Post, September 20).
Harrogate and Knaresborough residents would be most underrepresented in North Yorkshire under unitary councillor proposals
The idea of a viable single authority running from beyond Ingleton in the west, almost into Darlington in the north, below Pontefract in the south and further down the east coast than Filey, running all major local services is a recipe for complete frustration and remoteness.
Did the councillors and voters realise that their historic towns were to be reduced to parish status?
There is certainly a need for parish councils everywhere for smaller communities, including within the cities, but their powers are very limited and far below those of the existing towns.
What is urgently needed and much to be preferred is a One Yorkshire region, covering the whole of the historic county, plus the Humber area, with significant devolved powers.
This would then enable the towns and districts to have the powers commensurate with their size and population.
