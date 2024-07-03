Why nothing will change regardless of what happens on July 4 - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Quarrie, Lynden Way, Holgate, York.

Regardless of what happens on July 4 nothing will change, it will be just more of the same. Why? Because our political system is out of date.

We need to alter how the House of Lords works.

Therein lies the problem. It has far too many members. Instead of the political parties shunting off ex-MPs who have mostly contributed very little, to The Lords, where the same idiots who failed in the Commons are now in a place supposedly to oversee what their colleagues are doing.

The House of Lords should have large landowners, businessmen and women, scientists, transport gurus, teachers, health workers, artists, people from sporting activities, care home providers, insurance folk, farmers, industrialists - i.e. a wide mix of talent and worldly experience.

First past the post is not fair, too many wasted votes.

We should adopt the policies of the best, most successful country in Europe, Germany. They know how to build and succeed from a wreck. Everything except their railways works.

All our politicians have a list of things they say they will do when in Government but none ever say how.

Our country is in a hell of a mess, nothing works, we have massive debts, a major war in Europe and yet our politicians spend much of their time discussing bets and the gender of children in our schools and growth.