Why overnight parking is detrimental to caravan parks and the broader community - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Don Armstrong and Jane Butler, Golden Square Caravan Park, Oswaldkirk, York.

This is in response to the recent article (The Yorkshire Post, June 25) promoting that more overnight parking should be available to campervans and motorhomes from the view of a caravan park.

Caravan parks exist as dedicated spaces offering travellers a safe, regulated and environmentally responsible place to stay. They operate under strict guidelines, provide essential services and contribute meaningfully to local economies.

However, overnight parking in areas presents a significant challenge, both to the integrity of caravan parks and to the broader social and environmental landscape.

Caravan parks are legitimate businesses that must comply with regulations, including health and safety standards, insurance requirements and environmental management. They also employ staff and invest in infrastructure like toilets, showers, waste disposal units and security. These services come at a cost, which is reflected in their nightly rates.

Overnight parking, on the other hand, sidesteps these requirements entirely. People park, use public or natural areas as toilets, and often leave behind waste, all while enjoying the very same freedom of movement that registered caravan parks support — but without contributing to the system. This creates an uneven playing field, undercutting responsible businesses and diminishing their viability.

A particularly alarming consequence of overnight stays is environmental harm. Without access to proper disposal facilities, some individuals resort to emptying chemical toilets in hedge backs or secluded natural areas.

The result is both unsanitary and ecologically damaging. Human waste contaminates soil and waterways, posing risks to wildlife and public health. This was a key point as to why this was recently stopped in the beautiful market town of Helmsley.

Caravan parks play a role in managing the relationship between travellers and local communities. When people bypass these parks and park overnight in areas, it often leads to friction with residents who see their neighbourhoods being misused and disrespected. Reports of noise, littering and general disorder fuel resentment and result in growing resistance to all mobile travellers, regardless of their conduct.

This loss of trust affects everyone — responsible caravan users, legitimate park operators, and local economies that benefit from tourism. In contrast, regulated caravan parks serve as structured hubs where expectations are clear, behaviour is monitored.

Campsites.co.uk currently lists over 156 caravan parks in Yorkshire alone. When including certificated sites, glamping fields and farm-based locations, the number of available sites exceeds 550. This clearly demonstrates that there is ample provision for overnight stays across the region.

There is no justification for overnight parking outside of designated areas. Motorhomes and campervans should be held to the same standards as caravans - utilising approved caravan parks and certified sites designed to accommodate them safely and responsibly.

Overnight parking may seem like a harmless act of convenience, but its cumulative impact tells a different story. It undermines the businesses that make mobile travel viable in the long run and damages the environment.