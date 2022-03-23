Why P&O fleet should now be impounded and ferry services boycotted over jobs betrayal – Yorkshire Post Letters

THE actions of P&O in firing all its crew at a minute’s notice is by far and away the most disgusting corporate act ever (The Yorkshire Post, March 18, 19 and 21).

I recall the early days of North Sea Ferries from Hull to Belgium and Holland and have used their services many times, but I will never again set foot on one of their vessels.

The sacking of 800 crew members by P&O Ferries continues to cause consternation in ports like Hull.

I am delighted to hear that the Hull dockers will not let her go, and will not touch the Pride of Hull, and I sincerely hope all UK residents will boycott their services too.

I was sad to hear that P&O was bought by Dubai-based DP World, and now consider them to be unworthy of operating this service and they should not be allowed to operate from our shores.

We should impound all of their vessels and operate a service we can be proud of, even if it costs a little more.

