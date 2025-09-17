Why property taxes in Britain are broken - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Christopher Webb, Grosvenor Terrace, Headingley.

Miles Pickard complains about the tax burden on landlords and argues that more rental properties and more landlords are needed in the housing market (The Yorkshire Post, September 4).

Whilst much of that may be true, I feel that he is missing a number of points. First is that taxes in the UK are broken, especially property taxes; Stamp Duty is a huge barrier to

both buyers and sellers, why would a homeowner move to a larger property a few streets away if a loft conversion costs the same amount as the relocation?

Similarly why would “empty nesters” downsize if it costs them tens of thousands to do so, and then any cash that the sale generates is subject to Capital Gains Tax, and/or Income Tax on the investment earnings?

Removing Stamp Duty, Council Tax and other property charges to move to a Land Value Tax would incentivise owners of large properties to move to smaller ones and would force the owners of the hundreds of thousands of empty properties in the UK to either sell them, or have somebody rent them.

LVT would also incentivise property developers who obtain consents for new housing to get on and build it, because once the land has been re-categorised from brownfield to housing then it will be taxed at the higher level; land-banking is a real problem in the UK and is allowing developers to drip-feed properties into the market, which keeps demand, and prices, high.

Finally, there is the question of Energy Efficiency; current legislation requires that rental properties have an Energy Performance Certificate rating them as E or better, and by 2030 that will have to be a C rating.

The UK housing stock is pretty old and was designed in an era of cheap coal; for typical Victorian terraces, an E rating requires a bit of investment in insulation, boilers and glazing, but for many rental properties to reach a C will take a mammoth amount of cash, and will take properties off the market for several months at a time while the works are done.