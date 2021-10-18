Why Redcar’s steelworks should have been saved in town’s hour of need – Yorkshire Post Letters

Could - and should - the steelworks at Redcar have been saved?

WITH the escalating costs of energy, particularly gas, the calls to the Government by various industries, especially the manufacture of steel, for financial support is understandable.

Though this support should be forthcoming, it was ironic that the Redcar steel-making plant was denied help when it needed support for its energy costs.

This resulted in severe damage to the local economy, with the loss of jobs and the future of Redcar placed in a difficult position, from which it has not recovered all these years later.

The amount required to secure the future of the Redcar plant was insignificant compared with what industries are asking for currently to secure jobs.

Teesside, as a whole, will not forgive or forget how central Government failed its responsibilities to support Redcar, and the steel-making industry, in its own hour of need.

From: GM Lindsay, Whinfield Gardens, Kinross.

OUR government is pushing us towards replacing our gas boilers with electrically-driven heat pumps and replacing our fossil fuelled vehicles with electrically-powered vehicles, both with inordinate haste.

All this when the National Grid is alerting us to the safety margin between electricity supply and demand forecast being lower than last winter, when emergency measures had to be taken to avoid lights out. What could possibly go wrong?