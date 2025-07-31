Why reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport when there’s a climate emergency? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Graham Wroe, Glencoe Road, Sheffield.

New data from NASA has revealed a dramatic rise in the intensity of extreme weather events such as heatwaves, droughts and floods over the past five years. The study shows that such events are becoming more frequent, longer-lasting and more severe, with last year’s figures reaching twice that of the 2003-2020 average.

A Met Office expert said increases in extremes have long been predicted but are now being seen in reality. He warned that people were unprepared for such weather events, which would be outside their previous experience.

More extreme weather is also getting far more costly. In 2024 the USA spent £183bn clearing up after extreme weather, compared to just $22bn on average in the 1980s.

Those who deny that climate change is happening, or that it is caused by our emissions, no longer have a leg to stand on.

Meanwhile, South Yorkshire Labour Mayor Oliver Coppard is going full steam ahead to reopen Doncaster Airport. Local papers are all extremely supportive of this move. But we are in a climate emergency. A new airport is as sensible as a takeaway barbeque on the moors in a heatwave. One will burn the moor, the other will burn the planet.

MPs in Westminster have failed to pass the Climate and Nature Bill. The Planning Bill is a massive attack on nature. The Government is far more concerned about its growth agenda than caring for our planet and our survival.

