Why risk of Sir Keir Starmer standing down as Labour leader over Beergate is a low one - Yorkshire Post Letters

It is interesting to read that Sir Keir Starmer is taking a ‘low risk’ in stating that he will step down as leader if he receives a fine from Durham Constabulary, (The Yorkshire Post, May 10).

The reason is that the risk is low is because Durham Constabulary has a track record of being lenient, if the outcome of Dominic Cummings’ trip to Barnard Castle is used as a test case during lockdown.

The majority of families made huge sacrifices during the lockdowns, but politicians and their political aides just ‘party and socialise’ as normal. If they were allegedly working after the curry banquet, the groups of Labour supporters were from different areas of the country and not in their own ‘bubbles’.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Photo: Yui Mok/PA

Another question is why did the Government call a local election during the pandemic, surely people’s well-being is the main priority?

I am sure that if the by-election was in London at that time, then the predicted outcome would be different, and Labour would be voting for a new leader and deputy leader.