Why Rotherham opposes HS2 vanity project – Yorkshire Post Letters

HS2 is a very expensive vanity project which will be of no benefit to the people of South Yorkshire.
As chairman of Bramley Parish Council, I have seen the underhand tactics of HS2.
The lies they have said in meetings are unbelievable. They think everyone wants HS2. Not true.
I have seen the heartache of residents of our village having their property bought for less than market value.
We would be in for years of disruption, damage to our ancient woodland and green spaces for nothing. The money, billions of pounds, is immoral.
From: Alan Staton, Rotherham.
I HAVE to say, I can’t understand why there is so much pressure for HS2 to go ahead.
It only shaves minutes off the existing train systems, surely it would be more economical to up grade the existing routes?
Wasn’t the first bullet train made in Japan in 1964?
If we want to become world leaders, as we were with the first rail systems, then we should look at alternative methods of travel and develop an eco-friendly system and not copy outdated technology.
