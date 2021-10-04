Why Rotherham opposes HS2 vanity project – Yorkshire Post Letters

Will HS2 be good for South Yorkshire or not?

HS2 is a very expensive vanity project which will be of no benefit to the people of South Yorkshire.

As chairman of Bramley Parish Council, I have seen the underhand tactics of HS2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lies they have said in meetings are unbelievable. They think everyone wants HS2. Not true.

Will HS2 be good for South Yorkshire or not?

I have seen the heartache of residents of our village having their property bought for less than market value.

We would be in for years of disruption, damage to our ancient woodland and green spaces for nothing. The money, billions of pounds, is immoral.

From: Alan Staton, Rotherham.

I HAVE to say, I can’t understand why there is so much pressure for HS2 to go ahead.

Will HS2 be good for South Yorkshire or not?

It only shaves minutes off the existing train systems, surely it would be more economical to up grade the existing routes?

Wasn’t the first bullet train made in Japan in 1964?

If we want to become world leaders, as we were with the first rail systems, then we should look at alternative methods of travel and develop an eco-friendly system and not copy outdated technology.