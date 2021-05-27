Why Scarborough needs half-hourly rail service – Yorkshire Post Letters

THE trains running from Liverpool through York to Scarborough are absolutely huge. There are very few passengers on the York to Scarborough service in my experience.

The gigantic trains are not needed. These should terminate at York and return to Liverpool straight from there.

There should plainly be a separate local service with smaller trains every half hour from York to Scarborough.

Should there be more frequent rail services to Scarborough?

At present they only run hourly. Once an hour is too infrequent for the York to Scarborough service.

The bottlenecks on the network at Manchester and Leeds result in cancellations and delays to the Liverpool to Scarborough service currently.

There is often now a delay of up to two hours on the Liverpool to Scarborough service running through York.

Where are they buying these new gigantic trains from?

There is plainly a flawed process for acquiring new trains. We need a public inquiry into the quality of the new trains, too.

As a frequent passenger, I am especially concerned about the build quality of the new Azuma trains on the East Coast Main Line running through Yorkshire.

I fear there may be trouble ahead.