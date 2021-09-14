Why school uniform rules require leniency over enforcement – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should there be more leniency over the enforcement of school uniform rules?

OUR children are back in school after the most challenging year. It was patience and tolerance, among other things, that got us through (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, September 11).

A lot of pupils are now in senior school, completely different to the schools they left. The transfer hasn’t been smooth for everyone.

Parents evenings often didn’t happen, advance reconnoitring the buildings may not have been possible, full explanation of the rules and chance to ask questions, limited.

Families were preparing, often with reduced home income, finding suppliers, both on the high street and online, often didn’t have everything in all sizes in stock.

But the tolerance and patience within secondary schools appears to have waned.

I have heard of two examples, and I am sure not the only ones, where pupils have been strongly reprimanded for wearing the wrong plain black footwear.

A child, on only the second day in a new school, is told off by three teachers and removed from class by a fourth: had this occurred in an employment situation it could be considered to be bullying.

The footwear in question concealed the ankles, they were boots. Had the child been wearing trousers, no one would have been aware, why do ankles need to be seen?

Good footwear to walk to school is essential – as is a way to inform rules tactfully.