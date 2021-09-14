Why school uniform rules require leniency over enforcement – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Julie Marshall, Leeds.

By YP Letters
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 4:34 pm
Should there be more leniency over the enforcement of school uniform rules?

OUR children are back in  school after the most challenging year. It was patience and tolerance, among other things, that got us through (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, September 11).

A lot of pupils are now in senior school, completely different to the schools they left. The transfer hasn’t been smooth for everyone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Yorkshire mum furious after daughter told to cut the tassels off her school shoes

Should there be more leniency over the enforcement of school uniform rules?

Parents evenings often didn’t happen, advance reconnoitring the buildings may not have been possible, full explanation of the rules and chance to ask questions, limited.

Families were preparing, often with reduced home income, finding suppliers, both on the high street and online, often didn’t have everything in all sizes in stock.

But the tolerance and patience within secondary schools appears to have waned.

I have heard of two  examples, and I am sure not the only ones, where pupils have been strongly reprimanded for wearing the wrong plain black footwear.

A child, on only the second day in a new school, is told off by three teachers and removed from class by a fourth: had this occurred in an employment situation it could be considered to be bullying.

The footwear in question concealed the ankles, they were boots. Had the child been wearing trousers, no one would have been aware, why do ankles need to be seen?

Good footwear to walk to school is essential – as is a way to inform rules tactfully.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.