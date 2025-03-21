Why should responsible owners have to keep their dogs on leads in the countryside? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Mr MJ Thompson, Goodison Blvd, Cantley, Doncaster.

I enjoy Jill Thorp’s column in the Country Post every Saturday and I agree with almost everything that she writes but in a recent article she stated that while out enjoying a walk with her two working dogs she shared with us the first sign of spring.

She then went onto berate people like myself who also enjoy walking our dogs in the countryside for not having them on a lead.

She states that no matter how obedient or how well trained it must be on a short lead. Were her two dogs on a short lead and if not why not? I assume it's because her dogs have had time and patience spent on them teaching them how to behave while around livestock.

Dog walkers at Hook Moor Wind Farm, Leeds. PIC: Simon Hulme

Well I too have always trained my dogs in exactly the same manner and as a responsible and thoughtful dog owner I will continue to walk my dog in the same manner that she does.