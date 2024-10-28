Why should taxpayers have no say over child benefits in this country? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: John Riseley, Harcourt Drive, Harrogate.

Stephen Cottrell (The Yorkshire Post, October 19) returns a year on to his theme in this newspaper of ending poverty. He has a long-term vision of a just UK. This can only be realistic, as he claims, if he intends it just for the UK.

What we now call a minimum level for escaping ‘poverty’ is far above that prevailing in much of the rest of the world. It is absurd to suggest that we can maintain this as a safety net for all in the UK and reconcile that with substantial freedom of movement into the UK from poorer countries.

If (as I don’t doubt) he supports the latter, then it would seem less than honest also to claim the former. That would be a significant failing in an Archbishop.

Predictably, he urges scrapping the ‘two-child limit’. There is no such limit. Lots of couples who can’t afford it have more than two children: that is the problem.

I appreciate the case for extending Child Credit to third and subsequent children. But is it consistent with a ‘just UK’ that some men will father more than two children while others are forced to pay for them? Worse still, some of these fathers will have coerced mothers to have more children than they want.

I think the role to be thrust upon the taxpayer in a poverty-free UK entitles us to some influence over the choice of father. For myself, I would feel less irate regarding these more prolific breeders if they can say to me ‘Well, actually, we are paying more in tax than you are’.

We can generally assume that if a woman raising children in poverty could have found a higher income husband, then she would have done so. We need, then, to offer women a wider choice of absent fathers for their children. I am not advocating here that more children have absent fathers, only that many of them have different absent fathers.

To this end, I would disinhibit higher income men from taking on that role by exempting men from any child maintenance obligation unless they opt into it.

I also see a case for using DNA technology to identify the biological fathers of children we collectively support. We could then compare their tax contribution with the cost to us of assistance for their children.

That would present us with an uncomfortable decision. Those prepared, as now, to apply financial pressure to mothers might limit assistance in line with contribution.

