Why Sir Keir Starmer’s performance at PMQs was disappointing - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Horton, Sandy Lane, Ripon.

Watching Prime Minister's Questions, it was very disappointing to see the very negative attitude and performance of the new Prime Minister.

Naturally he was bombarded with questions from both Rishi Sunak and other members of Opposition parties about the harsh decision to abolish winter fuel payments to the majority of old age pensioners and its very serious impact upon this section of the population.

Keeping up the practice of PMQs from the last few years he failed to answer the questions but resorted to criticising the legacy of the last government in every answer.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street, London, to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament. PIC: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Whilst this may hold some credence he is beginning to resemble a parrot in this standard response and it is now about time that he stopped this negative excuse for the actions of his government instead of accepting real responsibility.