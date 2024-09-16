Why Sir Keir Starmer’s performance at PMQs was disappointing - Yorkshire Post Letters
Watching Prime Minister's Questions, it was very disappointing to see the very negative attitude and performance of the new Prime Minister.
Naturally he was bombarded with questions from both Rishi Sunak and other members of Opposition parties about the harsh decision to abolish winter fuel payments to the majority of old age pensioners and its very serious impact upon this section of the population.
Keeping up the practice of PMQs from the last few years he failed to answer the questions but resorted to criticising the legacy of the last government in every answer.
Whilst this may hold some credence he is beginning to resemble a parrot in this standard response and it is now about time that he stopped this negative excuse for the actions of his government instead of accepting real responsibility.
It would be good to hear a positive response to show proper leadership and positive plans for the future as opposed to attempting to justify his actions by harping on about the past.
