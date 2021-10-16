Why Strictly Come Dancing 2021 viewers should give Rose Ayling-Ellis a fair hearing – Yorkshire Post Letters

This year's Strictly line-up includes the actress Rose Ayling-Ellis who is deaf.

STRICTLY Come Dancing each Saturday evening on the BBC isn’t everybody’s cup of tea. However it has brought viewers attention to the problem of deafness in young, middle aged and old people. It has no boundaries!

One of the young female celebrity dancers competing on Strictly is Rose Ayling-Ellis, the talented EastEnders actress. She has been totally deaf all her life and has adapted extremely well. Not like millions of worldwide residents who adapt very badly towards people who are deaf or partially deaf because the tiresome bored syndrome is the problem.

Why can’t this person, she or he, hear what I am saying? It is so annoying having to speak louder or even shout.

Should we who hear correctly not try to reverse the situation? Make an effort to look at the person, direct our voice straight at them, speak a little slower with good lip movement. Many half deaf people benefit from lip reading. So many simple ways to make life easier for anyone who is deaf without becoming complicated!

Let’s all try to be a little more tolerant to a deaf or hard of hearing person.

Remember it could be you one day.