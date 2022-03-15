Why telephone landlines are a lifeline during storms in a digital era – Yorkshire Post Letters

BEFORE 2025 all landline telephones will be disconnected – and for many it’s already happened – and customers moved to “digital voice”.

This means that instead of your phone using a secure line running underground in cables it will be replaced with a new phone connected to the internet via a router. The process is well under way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before your landline is disconnected, BT will send you a new router and a phone with instructions on how to connect the phone to the internet. Our landline phones will then become junk.

What is the future for telephone landlines?

In BT’s guide to digital voice they say: “You won’t be able to call 999 (or any other numbers) from this phone if there’s a power cut or you have a problem with your broadband connection. So make sure you’ve got another way to call for help in an emergency.”

During Storm Arwen the only phone we could use was the BT landline into the master socket using a simple cabled handset. The digital (portable) phones were down as were all the mobile networks – for two days. If we were on “digital voice”, we would have been unable to phone 999 or any other number at all.

Digital voice is making communications less safe and secure.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.