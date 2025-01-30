Why the Abbey House Museum in Kirkstall needs to be saved - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Claire Doble, Community and Environmental Education Coordinator, Hyde Park Source, Leeds.

I work for environmental organisation Hyde Park Source and have been running a weekly therapeutic gardening group in both the walled flower garden above the abbey house museum and veg beds within ruins for the last six years.

This is part of the Live Well Leeds mental well-being initiative to improve service users mental well-being and enhance their recovery journeys through positive use of time, opportunity to learn new skills and for vital social connection.

This has been a resoundingly positive project at the museum and beautiful grounds - working with people on recovery journeys to heal from trauma and life challenges within the incredibly inspiring venue of the museum as our home.

A protest against the closure of Abbey House Museum. PIC: Steve Riding

The privilege and ability to access and use such a unique historical building for normal residents has been an inspiration to my garden group members as they have had their weekly sessions and used the space to connect socially again, learn new skills and feel valued by their community again.

We have also had many fabulous indoor arts and nature craft sessions in the beautiful gatehouse (old cafe) area in the museum - which is a space just made for such a range of possible community events and activities that should continue to be used by the people of Leeds.

We have also worked in tandem with Community Curator Pat Bourne for six years who has engaged the garden group members creatively in the life of the museum and worked passionately with me and my environmental charity Hyde Park Source on joint projects, including getting group members to curate their own exhibition case.

This museum’s focus on the Social History of Leeds - with a magical and often intensely moving window onto ordinary people's lives and their experiences from the 1800s, through the 20th century to the present day is strong and impactful and of true value to every one of us residents of Leeds.

The museum captures the past with truth and grace for modern eyes to understand, and could and should be part of our learning for the future of our city too.