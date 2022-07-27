Why the long wait for trams in West Yorkshire when it took Manchester 10 years? - Yorkshire Post Letters

Can anyone explain why it will take eight years before a tram runs in West Yorkshire (The Yorkshire Post, July 25)?

Any French city could have a tramway built and running in much less time than that. Manchester’s Metrolink only took 10 years from initial concept to carrying passengers.

Leeds received Royal Assent for a tramway nearly 30 years ago.

Picture: AdobeStock/Madrugada Verde.

A Transport and Works Act Order for two tram lines was granted over 20 years ago.