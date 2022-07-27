Why the long wait for trams in West Yorkshire when it took Manchester 10 years? - Yorkshire Post Letters

Can anyone explain why it will take eight years before a tram runs in West Yorkshire (The Yorkshire Post, July 25)?
Any French city could have a tramway built and running in much less time than that. Manchester’s Metrolink only took 10 years from initial concept to carrying passengers.
Leeds received Royal Assent for a tramway nearly 30 years ago.
A Transport and Works Act Order for two tram lines was granted over 20 years ago.
More years were wasted with the ill-conceived trolleybus scheme. And they still have not even decided on whether to have trams or buses even though buses have consistently failed to attract drivers out of cars and continue to pollute the atmosphere, even battery powered buses.