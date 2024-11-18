Why the proposed new paper mill is a win-win for East Yorkshire - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

It is pleasing to read positive news in the East Riding of Yorkshire for a change about a proposed new multi millions of pounds for the construction of a mega factory paper mill near Rawcliffe (The Yorkshire Post, November 7, 2024).

Often we read about manufacturers closing factories making hundreds of loyal staff redundant, but this new paper tissue milling factory will employ nearly 400 workers which is excellent for the expanding local economy in the Goole area of the East Riding of Yorkshire.

It's reassuring that the Finnish Forestry co-operative, Metsa, has built up relationships with senior leaders in the area and have faith with local MP Sir David Davis, and former MP Andrew Percy and East Riding of Yorkshire's Council Leader Anne Handley and interim Chief Executive Officer, Alan Menzies, and his planning and building control teams, as they could have quite easily have gone to another freeport area in the UK.

I hope that this project goes ahead before the Chief Executive, Alan Menzies retires in December 2025, after Alan's many years as Director of Planning and regeneration with East Riding of Yorkshire Council who's hardworking has transformed areas like Melton into quality employment zones after the contraction of manufacturing at BAE systems, and in partnership will Hull City Council helped to attract new companies at the industrial site at Saltend where BP have virtually left this site entirely.

The large wetlands areas will cope with the large amounts of rain water from the factory roofs and hard standing area, and will, as a bonus, attract winter migrating birds.

Plantings of blocks of willow, Miscanthus and alder trees will attract other birds and insects, and can, when pollarded (cut back to rejuvenate growth) be used as a bio mass product at the nearby Drax power plant!