Why the reduction in mowing regimes in Bradford parks is to be welcomed - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

I welcome the extension to the trial of no mow in May in a number of the district parks in Bradford.

A number of local authorities in Britain have trialled such initiatives in many parts of the UK to save cost.

This method of grass management is sometimes referred to as differential mowing whereby some plots in a park are at different heights and some areas will have seed heads of grasses species and there are opportunities to plant wild flower plug plants containing cowslips, yarrow and yellow rattle in the mix.

A wildflower meadow. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

For those who use the park for passive or relaxing purposes it is highly likely that they will observe a greater variety of different butterflies, moths and small birds foraging for food in the form of insects and seeds from the wild flowers.

My main concerns are if the areas are not litter picked regularly they will soon look neglected and attract anti-social behaviour.

To make this method of 'modern types' of park management a success, park development managers need to educate park users by explaining the benefits to wildlife and park users.

If park users take a more gentle stroll rather than hurrying through a park or open space from A to B, they will see the increase of insects and birds activities.

The town council where I live is Hedon and town councillors have adopted to mow the areas managed by them on a weekly basis.

In my opinion Hedon Town Council have 'made a rod for their own back' as the grass is cut low and if it gets taller they may get a complaint from residents.

Part of the open spaces and grass verges in Hedon are maintained by the unitary authority, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, who cut grass on a two or three weeks cutting regime, which in my opinion is more cost effective, as it frees up time to do other horticultural operations like weeding and deadheading of flowers.

Also by having grass longer at 75mm, rather than 40-50mm, it gives more 'wearability' in areas where there is heavy footfall by park users.