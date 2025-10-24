Why the silence on the withdrawal of the autumn Covid-19 booster for the 65-74 age group? - Yorkshire Post Letters

Published 24th Oct 2025, 11:45 BST
From: Jane Dixon, Elvington, York.

In The Yorkshire Post of October 16, Jayne Dowle asks ‘Why the silence on rise of Covid variants?’

I would go further and ask: Why the silence on the withdrawal of the autumn Covid-19 booster for the 65-74 age group?

Like so many in this category, I feel totally devalued and disregarded. We have gratefully had every vaccination offered, adhered to all the guidance around Covid and actively seek to lead a healthy lifestyle, in order to stay fit and well. A booster vaccination seems a very small ask in return.

A vial of Covid-19 vaccine. PIC: Nick Potts/PA Wireplaceholder image
A vial of Covid-19 vaccine. PIC: Nick Potts/PA Wire

I have read the information on the Gov.uk web page and cost-effectiveness features heavily. Surely this is short-sighted. Many people in the 65-74 age group are involved in regular childcare for grandchildren, allowing the parents to go to work. Children are, of course, 'super spreaders' of infection and, although the government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) considers Covid-19 to now be 'a relatively mild disease for most people', repeated infections in the 65-74 age group are not likely to be well tolerated.

JCVI goes on to give ‘an example price of £25 for the combined cost of vaccine and delivery’. Why then are private providers of the vaccination (including a well-known High Street chain) charging in the region of £98?

I urge the government to look again at this unsatisfactory situation.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

