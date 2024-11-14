Why there are question marks over electric arc furnaces - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Buckley, Barnsley.

Tata and our Government spin electric arc furnaces as green. Tata will make more money converting ore to iron in blast furnaces and making steel in electric arc furnaces in India and exporting it to the UK.

India, China and the US contribute to more than 50 per cent of the world's contribution to global warming and will not flinch at a further increase for their benefit.

Will the Rotherham Steel works using Electric Arc Furnaces close and be houses while Labour is in power?

Tata Steel in Port Talbot pictured in September. PIC: George Thompson/PA Wire

When there is the next war, will we first arm those making this decision and their descendants and dispatch them to the front first and the rest of the population wait till weapons are available?

Each hospital area had many mothballed isolation beds, but these were housing estates when Covid struck. All parties were responsible for the cuts so not on the Covid investigation remit.

Will the Government kowtow to the construction industry or will they tax it to make it pay in both cash-flow and profit terms, to do the social housing and services first and executive premium housing last; and develop Greenbelt last not first?