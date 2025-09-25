Why we all need to do our bit to save water here in Yorkshire - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Hugh Boyd, Acaster Lane, Bishopthorpe, York.

Yorkshire Water’s reservoirs, September 7, are about 30 per cent full, much lower than normal even at this time of year.

In the last two weeks there have been some rain showers, some very heavy but the volume was far from enough to replenish reservoirs which are supplying water to five million people every day and maintaining legally required river levels.

Government agencies and other national bodies are dealing with the long-term problem of having enough sustainable drinking water, a problem which is particularly pressing on the eastern side of the country. The short-term problem is also demanding.

Booth Wood Reservoir in West Yorkshire at a low level. PIC: Richard McCarthy/PA Wire

Fortunately, individuals can also play a part in reducing unneeded use of water, small for each one of us but potentially very large if enough people become involved.

You and I won’t go to the trouble of cutting our use of water unless we are concerned about the risk of a serious shortage, of which there is a danger, and think about the effects which would ensue, affecting our families, ourselves and the community.

Worry and concern are the stimulants to action.

There is the added incentive that if you save water effectively you also can save money on your water bills.

In spring and summer, many gardeners keep their flower and vegetable gardens flourishing by using suitable grey water, that is water which has been used for dish washing or some other household purpose. Many gardeners also use water buts to collect rainwater.

Here is a little rhyme from drought-struck Cape Town which could be helpful: “If it's yellow, Let it mellow, If it's brown, Flush it down”.

Following this advice can avoid a great deal of waste by unnecessary flushing of the toilet. If applied with discretion it is inoffensive.

My shower runs a lot of cold water before the warm water reaches it and I divert this water into a container. Water gathered in this way can soon fill a large bin with clean water, which is suitable for tasks, like car washing, without drawing more water.

The normal water pressure in Yorkshire is higher than need be and is considerably higher than it is in Scotland, where I lived previously. The high pressure of the water coming out of the tap adds noticeably to the amount of water you use and doubtless extra pounds to the water bill.

This pressure is incorporated into your water and heating systems and you should not reduce it yourself. If you have a gas boiler, wait till the annual service before asking the heating engineer to reduce the water pressure. Meanwhile you do not need to turn the tap full on.

These ideas are widespread, and the best approach is to select what you think is appropriate for your home. In conclusion, ‘use your imagination’ is good advice.