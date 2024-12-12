Why we all need to stop talking down the countryside - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Auty, Great Hatfield.

It's time the keyboard warriors stopped demeaning the great British countryside and got out there and enjoyed it more, they may just be surprised at how well it is performing. It seems to me that the ones putting our countryside down are the ones looking for funding, hoping the worse they make it sound the more money will be thrown at them.

If you don't think enough is being done, get out there and volunteer if you're fit enough.

Farmers are planting miles of new hedging, new ponds are being formed, trees are being planted by the thousand, square kilometres of peat bogs are being brought back into life.

Harmby Gill crashes over Harmby Waterfall near Leyburn in the Yorkshire Dales National Park after heavy rain. PIC: Tony Johnson

How farmers keep going with the way they have been treated by successive governments is amazing, this last bombshell by the Labour government is going to destroy a lot of family farms and businesses, despicable to say the least.

Red squirrels are fighting back in certain areas, otters and beavers are increasing in number, deer have got to a point where they are going to need culling to keep numbers in check, the dear old hedgehog is unfortunately in decline its not designed for modern society, they need all the help we can give them.