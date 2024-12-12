Why we all need to stop talking down the countryside - Yorkshire Post Letters
It's time the keyboard warriors stopped demeaning the great British countryside and got out there and enjoyed it more, they may just be surprised at how well it is performing. It seems to me that the ones putting our countryside down are the ones looking for funding, hoping the worse they make it sound the more money will be thrown at them.
If you don't think enough is being done, get out there and volunteer if you're fit enough.
Farmers are planting miles of new hedging, new ponds are being formed, trees are being planted by the thousand, square kilometres of peat bogs are being brought back into life.
How farmers keep going with the way they have been treated by successive governments is amazing, this last bombshell by the Labour government is going to destroy a lot of family farms and businesses, despicable to say the least.
Red squirrels are fighting back in certain areas, otters and beavers are increasing in number, deer have got to a point where they are going to need culling to keep numbers in check, the dear old hedgehog is unfortunately in decline its not designed for modern society, they need all the help we can give them.
The blight on our countryside are the silly disgusting people who discard litter everywhere instead of taking it home or putting it in bins. It's easy to tell when the holiday season arrives by the amount of litter dumped on the roadside and verges.
