Why we can never let Putin win the war in Ukraine - Yorkshire Post Letters
Andy Brown (04/12/23) cogently makes clear why Europeans must continue to back Ukraine in the war against the invading Russians. A victory for Vladimir Putin would be a danger sign to so many, ask the Baltic States, ask people in Poland, they have no illusions on Putin and Russians.
Do not overlook the use of chemical weapons in Syria, and the craven Obama response.
Here we live in a land where we can oust a government with a free vote, think and think again that Ukrainians are fighting and dying to have this. Think and stand and salute them.
Stop and think for a few minutes on what a Putin win would mean for Ukraine and Ukrainians, the darkest of nights, the darkest of days, repression, terror, mass murders, Katyn Forest repeats, deportations, midnight knocks by secret police, a reversion to the times of Stalin.
Putin, like him, sees Ukraine as part of Russia. Blood upon blood, victims after victims, orphaned children and more orphaned children, Stalin and Hitler would have approved.
Recently the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni let it slip that European leaders are 'tired of the Ukrainian War' and want to broker a deal to end it. Putin will have cheered her. Macron of France would be in line to back the Italian.
To his eternal credit Boris Johnson was a stout and early backer of Ukraine. He knows what kind of sadistic blood shedder Putin is and what it would mean for him to triumph.
In the 1940s when most of Europe was crushed, cowed and brutalised by Nazi Germany in this country a dim light, a torch, a beacon of hope gave a glow that gradually grew stronger, a land where the people were determined to resist and fight and they did. Can we show this light to Ukraine?
The people of Ukraine are suffering, incessant bombings of schools, hospitals, homes, mass murders, mass graves, rapes, tortures, pillage, child kidnaps and more. Yet Meloni is fed up and she is not alone here.
It saddens me that so many on the left and far left of the Labour party demonstrating and marching in protest against Israel are mute when it comes to Putin and Ukraine, why is this?
