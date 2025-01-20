Why we must face up to the realities of flooding in places like Yorkshire - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Gareth Robson, Kent House Road, Beckenham.

I am crushed to see the news of the latest floods, well-reported by The Yorkshire Post and its website. The near-destruction of Battyeford sports clubhouse is particularly upsetting, community activities, sport-for-all - just what the doctor ordered, but now out of action and uninsurable.

Householders pictured with ruined belongings stood out to dry in front of their homes, also now too expensive to insure following previous spates of flooding. Awful.

We often read of the need for adaptation and mitigation of climate change alongside the equally obvious need for policies to reduce global heating. Surely as part of this we must realise that the entire British nation must support people affected in this way?

Cars drive through a flooded road near Harrogate. PIC: Simon Hulme

Can it be fair that only the individuals affected by these events, and their local councils, should have to bear the cost of recovery?

It's clear now that these are not one-off events; that we've not just had a couple of bad years but that it's an increasing trend?

There should be a national climate insurance scheme, paid into by all, funded by increases to every form of tax, out of which all these uninsurable losses are to be funded. In parallel, an absolute ban on any more flood-vulnerable development.