Why we must stay out of the clutches of the EU - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Auty, Sunnybank, Great Hatfield.

I cannot prove that Brexit has been a success nor can I prove that Brexit has been a failure, nor can anyone else. I can only say that the 2016 vote in or out of the EU was a resounding out, that cannot be disproved.

As for certain factions saying it has failed or been unsuccessful, that is sour grapes, as they know full well that Brexit has not had a very good start, due to the endless and very unnecessary four wasted years of litigation, the pandemic, two wasted years, the infighting as the Conservative party tore itself apart.

There has been a few green shoots, our independence regained, new trading deals with many other countries which should continue into the future as more and more countries realise the UK is independent and open for business and inward investment, also trade with EU has stayed much the same as pre-Brexit which it seems is very hard for remainers to stomach.

An EU flag is flown outside the Palace of Westminster. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The majority of problems with Brexit have been due to the EU negotiators having the upper hand because of the disruption caused by the aforementioned litigation. Their negotiators made mincemeat out of ours, hence the very poor deal, reluctantly accepted by the government at the time, the EU was prepared to have endless negotiations to delay the UK leaving.

The deal had to be done.

The bad deal was to deter other countries having the temerity to follow the UK's lead and leave the EU.

As I have always maintained we should deal with the EU, but on our terms not theirs, the EU are missing our huge monetary contributions. The EU accounts are not or very occasionally signed off and never by an independent auditor. Why? What do they have to hide? What happens to all the money?

