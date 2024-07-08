Why we need political education on the school curriculum - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Pauline Allon, Ilkley.

A recent report by Sir John Curtis identified public trust in UK politics is at rock bottom; with over 59 per cent of the population stating they don’t trust politicians, that they put party before people.

Sadly, young people are also disillusioned, with 60 per cent of 18 to 25-year-olds believing politicians don’t listen to young people resulting in low voter registration. The report suggests that because Brexit failed to live up to expectations, Brexit voters now feel betrayed by government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Political apathy and disengagement have resulted in a lack of trust in politics and politicians; to counteract this, the UK needs meaningful participation of people in politics to ensure voters make informed political decisions and are confident that their vote will make positive differences to people’s lives.

Avoter placing a ballot paper in the ballot box at a polling station. PIC: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

A population who lacks trust in politics leaves voters open to easy persuasion to vote for policies not in their best interest, such as the three-word slogans used by Boris Johnson during the Brexit campaign and the scaremongering tactics of popularist campaigner Nigel Farage - voters need to understand the issues before voting.

Brexit was always the will of self-serving politicians such as Johnson and Farage who choose not to speak truth to the people.

It is shocking that, considering the problems caused by Brexit, people are willing to believe the words of charlatan Nigel Farage, an instigator of Brexit, a friend of Trump and Putin, who chooses to defend Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, a peaceful European nation. People like Nigel Farage use and manipulate the minds of people for their own political ambitions.