Why we should call small boats crossing the Channel the ‘Farage boats’ - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Sarah Dennehy, Totnes.

It’s good to see Keir Starmer finally holding Nigel Farage to account over the so-called “Farage boats”.

As the man most responsible for Brexit, Farage cannot duck responsibility for its consequences. The small-boat crossings only escalated after the Dublin Agreement collapsed - a direct result of Brexit - which meant we could no longer return people who’d already been refused entry to the EU. That change created a powerful draw to the UK. So yes, they are clearly Farage’s boats.

What I was not glad to see was the Daily Mail headline claiming, ‘Worried about immigration? Starmer says you’re racist.’

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during a photocall. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

That is false - and Farage and other Reform UK leaders know it but have repeated it vociferously. In his BBC interview with Laura Kuenssberg on September 28, Starmer explicitly said Farage is not racist. And he was clear that neither are Reform voters; they are frustrated by falling living standards and the slow pace of change.

What Starmer did call racist was Reform’s proposal to end Indefinite Leave to Remain and impose salary rules that could see long-settled, tax-paying residents deported - Windrush on steroids. Deporting such contributing people simply because they are foreign is racist and abhorrent. That’s obvious.

Reform’s leaders and their allies know this, yet they twist Starmer’s words and invent quotes - such as Richard Tice’s claim Starmer urged people to ‘take up arms.’ He never said that.