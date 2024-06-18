Why we should reevaluate our involvement in the Ukraine war - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Boyes, Spennithorne, Leyburn.

Should we be helping Ukraine fight a war which I suspect they will inevitably lose?

I find it amazing that a policy so widely espoused by Boris Johnson should command such widespread political and public support.

No political group has argued against UK involvement in Ukraine when it can be justified that our efforts should be focused on pressing matters at home and using the arms we send to Ukraine for the defence of our own country.

We have flown the Ukrainian flag, made enormous contributions to their war effort with arms and money, and taken their refugees into our homes, schools and communities.

British companies have also contributed by attempting to keep on the right side of history, and no doubt, they will win contracts when the war ends.

But is any of this sensible? Have we not learned from history? Our failed Western foreign policies, so-called moral leadership, and the notion of a better world and a better Britain simply does not work.

I fully understand the strategic reasons for our support and the involvement of NATO, but should we base our foreign policy on values or national interests?

Some may argue they amount to the same thing in the long run, but I think a more pragmatic approach is needed.

For example, do we need to take a view and get involved with every international development?

Relations with Russia are at an all-time low, making us a target for reprisals with additional threats from Iran, Hamas, Isbolah, ISIS, North Korea and China.

This begs the question of whether we should have kept our noses out of Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, etc, where Western foreign policy meddling has created a mass migration crisis throughout Europe.

In the end, we have not imposed our values; we have only succeeded in stirring the hornet’s nest of terrorism and unrest among ethnic groups.