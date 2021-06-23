Why Whitby needs ‘independence’ from Scarborough over planning – Yorkshire Post Letters

Whitby stock - Whitby harbour at sunset

I SEE that the open letter from Whitby Civic Society to Scarborough Borough Council, as reported in The Yorkshire Post, has been completely ignored by the borough council. Similarly, concerned comments from Whitby Town Council. Authoritative opinion from within the ancient port can obviously be disregarded. Thus, concern about the existing shortfall of medical and educational facilities in the town ignored.

Questions about the future of public open space, leisure facilities and Whitby Golf Club ignored.

The coping of existing infrastructure with an increased population ignored.

Is too much new housing being earmarked for Whitby?

The employment prospects for additional residents ignored. Indeed, whether any of these new dwellings could even be afforded by existing inhabitants.

Whitby has limited brownfield sites for development but one has to ask who will benefit or, indeed, profit from these housing schemes? Certainly not local people. The only way that new housing can be kept for locals is by detailing an “exception site” but this is a complicated procedure which the borough council is clearly not interested in pursuing.

The demise of Scarborough Borough Council cannot come too soon.