Why white working class pupils fail to make the grade – Yorkshire Post Letters

BILL Carmichael makes good points in his article about white working class pupils, but I fear that he has found the wrong things to blame (The Yorkshire Post, June 25).
Critical Race Theory was never as influential as Bill Carmichael suggests, so they and other theories aren’t to blame.
Long before such ideas were dreamed up, my father was teaching.
He was often annoyed by the many bright boys refusing to stay at school after 15, later 16, but wanting to earn money immediately instead. Most would have done better staying at school or going to technical college but their prevailing culture was against it.
Later he’d meet them wishing they’d taken his advice.
In their new-found role as defenders of the white working class, the Conservatives have found a convenient whipping boy in race theories.
That ignores the cuts they’ve imposed on schools in the last 11 years.
Instead, they should consider a radical restructuring of post- 14 education and perhaps financial incentives for young people to stay on in education.
