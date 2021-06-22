Why ‘witless’ Euro 2020 TV presenters and pundits are a turn-off – Yorkshire Post Letters

Gary Lineker is leading the BBc's coverage of Euro 2020 matches.

WHEN digital television was introduced we were promised one of the benefits would be that we needn’t listen to often-insufferable commentators because we could switch to stadium-only sound.

The BBC did it for a spell with rugby union and, if I remember correctly, the options even included a feed from the referee. It was excellent and informative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This idea seems to have faded away but I beg the authorities to reintroduce it without delay.

Kalvin Phillips of England acknowledges the fans following victory in the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium

The current Euros have demonstrated beyond doubt that, while some of the commentators are excellent, as are some summarisers, the majority are witless and whose self importance is only overshadowed by their incompetence.

Do they not realise that I can see what is happening without them spelling it out in words of one syllable?

Do they not recognise the dreadful over-use of “that” instead of “the” (as in the pass, the ball, the right-hand side), “his”/“her” (as in his head, her hand) which normally forms the English language?

And all these people are being paid vast fees, which one way or another come from our pockets.

Come on, broadcasters. Please give the general public what they want and deserve.