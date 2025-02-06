Why would anyone think Reform UK or Donald Trump have Britain’s best interests at heart - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Alison Crosby, Cononley.

Recently, The Yorkshire Post gave space to two letters from Dick Lindley (January 23 and 25) in which he expressed his admiration for Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Mr Lindley’s views beg the question, is he simply ill-informed, or does he really think it desirable that the President of the USA is a convicted felon and groper of women, a man who refused to accept the democratic process of the 2020 Presidential election, and who has pardoned those who stormed the Capitol on 6.1.2021?

Does he think it OK that the richest man in the world, now a close ally of Trump, is aligning himself with the far right, is supporting Tommy Robinson, and is interfering in UK politics, telling an outright lie about our Prime Minister, and baselessly calling Jess Phillips a "rape genocide apologist”?

And then there’s that outstretched right arm salute (performed twice)… Mr Lindley claims that the Labour Government hates Musk because “he is able to tell the truth without fear or favour”. I shudder to think where Mr Lindley gets his ‘information’ from, but I’d respectfully suggest that, if he really is keen on truth, he broadens his horizons.

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House. PIC: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Mr Lindley is, I seem to recall, pro-Brexit, so it seems contrary he is relaxed about US interference in our country; at least with the EU we had parliamentary representation. As for his criticisms of our democratically-elected government, he would do well to remember that those of us who think Brexit is a disaster are regularly told to stop moaning about the outcome of a democratic vote.

With regard to his head-in-the-sand views on climate change and his antagonism towards green energy policies - well, there is a massive amount of hard scientific evidence that highlights the urgent need for action and, if nothing else, logic should surely indicate that it’s far better to move towards renewable forms of energy than to continue relying on finite fossil fuels; there’s certainly no shortage of wind in this part of Yorkshire.

Given his stated dislike of socialism, Mr Lindley is presumably not in favour of the NHS, but I wonder if he’s ever stopped to consider how much better off we might be were it not for the privatisation of water, gas, electricity and the railways?

A while ago, a poll indicated that 17 seats in Yorkshire could go to Reform in a new General Election. This suggests that either there are many in Yorkshire who have no problem with voting for a limited company led by a man who seems to spend more time cosying up to the aforementioned convicted felon and doing a host of lucrative jobs than he does fulfilling the role he's paid £91k of taxpayers’ money for, or there is a lack of awareness about Farage, Tice and co, their backgrounds and what they actually stand for (not the NHS, that’s for sure).

Perhaps it is time for The Yorkshire Post to be more proactive in the battle against disinformation, misinformation and the groundless vitriol that is coming, predominantly, from right-wing commentators and certain politicians?

I write this in the week that sees the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, a horrific reminder of the dangers of hatred and discrimination.